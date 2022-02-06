Biensch blisters 100 Mile House for Chase Heat

Forward scores six goals in two KIJHL wins over the Wranglers; Kamloops rallies to knock off Sicamous

Chase Heat goalie Roderic May and his colleague Jack Osmond both picked up wins in net in the South Cariboo this weekend, as the Heat swept a doubleheader against the Wranglers in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Jacob Biensch was a one-man wrecking crew for the Chase Heat Saturday, Feb. 5.

Biensch scored four goals – three in the first period, including a back-breaking buzzer beater at 19:59 – to lift the Heat to an 8-2 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League win over 100 Mile House, and a doubleheader sweep of the Wranglers in the South Cariboo.

Chase won 7-2 Friday.

Trevor Kennedy, Lucas Ouellette (powerplay), Diego Flota and Corson Nordick had the other goals for Chase.

Roderic May made 16 saves for the win in goal while starter Loic-Mainguy-Crepault and Jesse Schindel combined for 42 Wrangler saves.

Biensch had two goals in the win Friday, Feb. 4, giving him six in the twinbill.

After Bryce Burnett opened the scoring on a powerplay for the Wranglers, Chase rattled off the next six scores over two periods, courtesy of Nordick, two each from Biensch and Tyson Mallet and Dylan Handel, who finished the scoring with his second of the night on a powerplay.

Jarod Sigouin of the Heat was stopped on a first-period penalty shot by 100 Mile starting goalie Schindel, who finished the night with 41 saves. Jack Osmond picked up the win, making 18 stops for the Heat.

Meanwhile, third-period goals from Evan Douglas, on a powerplay, at 1:45 and Kasey Jackson into an empty net with only one second remaining lifted the visiting Kamloops Storm to a 3-1 win over the Sicamous Eagles Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

The Storm (26-9-2-1) sit three points back of the Doug Birks Division-leading Revelstoke Grizzlies, 4-0 winners at home over the North Okanagan Knights Saturday. Revelstoke has a game in hand on Kamloops.

The visitors scored three unanswered goals Saturday after Hayden Fast got the only goal for the first period for the Eagles.

Peyton Kelly’s powerplay goal at 7:26 of the middle frame tied the game for Kamloops.

Cody Creasy made 21 saves for the win in goal while Gage Reimer stopped 32 shots for the Eagles, who remain in fourth place in the division at 12-21-2-1, eight points ahead of the 100 Mile House Wranglers and 13 points behind the playoff-bound Chase Heat.

