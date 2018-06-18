Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna warms up at Spring Training in Dunedin, Fla., on February 13, 2018. A lawyer for Roberto Osuna says the Toronto Blue Jays closer will not be in court today for his first appearance to face an assault charge. Domenic Basile says he will appear on Osuna’s behalf. The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police early last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

A lawyer for Roberto Osuna says the Toronto Blue Jays closer will not be in court today for his first appearance to face an assault charge.

Domenic Basile says he will appear on Osuna’s behalf.

RELATED: Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police early last month.

He was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, in accordance with the league’s domestic violence policy.

Osuna remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary but is ineligible to play.

Administrative leave is not considered discipline.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton Pistoleras seize second undefeated season

Just Posted

Hot weather to hit the valley

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement.

Reel Reviews: Evil bloodlines and jewelry heists

We say, “Hereditary is refreshingly scary, Ocean’s 8 is familiarly okay.

Police say Salmon Arm youth who posted about shooting students no longer a threat

Group which alerted RCMP to tweets says it issued a Code Red, highest level of alert

Salmon Arm music teacher Brian Pratt-Johnson honoured in special concert

A 30-year career celebrated in song

Salmon Arm Secondary recognizes athletes at annual gala

Coaches and instructors present athlete of the year awards

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

Fathers’ Day in the sun

Discovery House event draws a crowd to Penticton’s Skaha Lake Park

Book Talk: Okanagan beach reads

A cool, shady spot on the beach is a fine place to lose yourself in a book

Penticton Pistoleras seize second undefeated season

Penticton’s Pistoleras roller derby team wrapped up the season undefeated, thanks to… Continue reading

Most Read