Brian Burke is shown on Tuesday June 27, 2017. Former NHL executive Brian Burke is listed as the heavy favourite to be Don Cherry’s successor on “Hockey Night in Canada” on one sports betting site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Former NHL executive Brian Burke is listed as the heavy favourite to be Don Cherry’s successor on “Hockey Night in Canada” on one sports betting site.

SportsBettingDime.com has released odds on candidates to replace Cherry after the commentator was sacked by Sportsnet yesterday for a rant about immigrants not wearing poppies on his “Coach’s Corner” segment on Saturday.

Burke, who currently works as an analyst at Sportsnet, is listed as the 3-2 favourite (must bet $2 to win $3) to appear on Cherry’s longtime “Coach’s Corner” segment on Saturday.

Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season.

Sportsnet has not said whether it plans to keep the “Coach’s Corner” segment, which has been a first-intermission staple on HNIC.

READ MORE: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Sportsnet hockey commentators Kelly Hrudey, Colby Armstrong and Craig Simpson are among the other betting favourites for Cherry’s job.

The site also is taking odds on what Cherry does next, with working for another media organization the favourite.

If he goes into politics, the odds consider Cherry’s most likely destination to be under Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the Conservative party.

Cherry is listed as a 2,000-1 pick to join the NDP.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Merritt Centennials split thrilling double-header

Just Posted

Letter: Air quality monitoring suggested for Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Writer highlights health impacts from motor-vehicle traffic exhaust

More than 4,000 Shuswap homes, businesses without power after snowstorm

Outages due to downed wires and a transmission circuit failure

Secwepemc Lakes Tourism projects look to support Indigenous youth, entrepreneurs

Collaboration includes Neskonlith, Adams Lake, Splatsin and Little Shuswap Lake bands

Environment Canada forecasts 10-15 cm of snow for Shuswap

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Merritt Centennials split thrilling double-header

One game ended in overtime, the other in a high-scoring final period. Both were a treat for fans.

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Penticton on Bamford’s list of stops in 2020

Gord Bamford and friends are scheduled to stop in Penticton in 2020

Salmon Arm gas prices encourage shopping elsewhere

Letter writer critical of city’s static fuel prices

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees

Philanthropist claims school not adhering to 2014 agreement for his $30-million donation

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Morning Start: Was Sean Connery’s James Bond hair too good to be true?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 12th, 2019

In Photos: Sicamous remembers

A crowd numbering in the hundreds gathered at Sicamous cenotaph on Nov. 11.

Most Read