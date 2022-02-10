Peggy Maerz, owner of Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre, has won the bid to host the Buckskin Gloves boxing tournament. (File photo)

Peggy Maerz, owner of Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre, has won the bid to host the Buckskin Gloves boxing tournament. (File photo)

Buckskin Gloves boxing tournament to be hosted in the Shuswap

Peggy Maerz plans to make it an inclusive educational event centred on Indigenous culture

The Buckskin Gloves boxing tournament is coming to the Shuswap.

Peggy Maerz, owner of Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre, said she’s won the bid to host the event, which has a long history in B.C.

“It used to be a very prestigious Indigenous boxing event…,” said Maerz, adding a Buckskin Gloves tournament hasn’t been held for quite some time.

Maerz has her own vision for the event. She’d like it to be inclusive, not an Indigenous-only event but an Indigenous cultural educational event open to all boxers, in a setting that “gives life to education particular to First Nations in the area.”

Read more: Boxers wanted for return of Salmon Arm Hit2Fit fundraiser

Read more:Salmon Arm boxer’s Times Square appearance part of journey to 2024 Olympics

While she has yet to reach out to any of the local bands (Neskonlith, Adams Lake, Little Shuswap Lake and Splatsin), Maerz is hoping they will embrace the idea of making Indigenous culture front and centre throughout the event.

“I’m hoping that… each nation brings a piece of their culture to the event with some education behind it – we do this because of this, we believe this, this is why we do this, this is why this ceremony is important to us – that kind of education because I feel that is really where I want to go with the event.”

Maerz said she’ll be speaking with the president of Boxing BC to set a date for the event, though she would like for it to be in June, maybe September.

“I just want lots of time to talk to the different nations and come up with the best possible event so other communities will feel encouraged to do the same,” said Maerz.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
Wild move for BCHL coaching veteran
Next story
Canada wins 2 Olympic silver, 2 bronze in a good day in Beijing

Just Posted

Sunnyside Supermarket provided pizza quesadillas with honey crisp apple slices and a muffin as one of its free hot lunches for North Shuswap Elementary School students in 2022. (Sunnyside Supermarket image)
‘No kid gets left behind’: North Shuswap community supports school lunch program

A map of the affected regions including Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, Cariboos, North and South Columbias, Kootenay-Boundary, Purcells, and Jasper and Glacier National Parks. (Contributed by Avalanche Canada)
Avalanche Canada issues special warning for B.C. and Alberta

Peggy Maerz, owner of Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre, has won the bid to host the Buckskin Gloves boxing tournament. (File photo)
Buckskin Gloves boxing tournament to be hosted in the Shuswap

Organizers are excited to announce plans for the 102nd annual Falkland Stampede underway, with the annual May long weekend event scheduled to return May 21-23 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Morning Star file photo)
Falkland Stampede ready to buck again