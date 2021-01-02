Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Canada advanced to the semifinals of the world junior men’s hockey championship with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday in Edmonton.

Goaltender Devon Levi posted a 29-save shutout and Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist for the host country. Connor McMichael scored into an empty net and defenceman Bowen Byram also scored for Canada at Rogers Place.

The Canadians awaited the outcome of a later quarterfinal between the United States and Slovakia to know their semifinal opponent Monday.

An American win would have Canada facing Russia on Monday, but the Canadians would draw the Slovaks in the event of them upsetting the U.S.

Russia reached the semifinals with a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Germany, while Finland downed Sweden 3-2 to advance. Canada was the only team to go undefeated in the preliminary round at 4-0 to top Pool A. The Czech Republic (2-2) ranked fourth in Pool B.

Nick Malik, who spend part of last season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, stopped 22 shots in the loss.

Canada led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from co-captains Cozens and Byram.

The host country didn’t dominate puck possession as it did in a 4-1 win over Finland to cap the round-robin, however. The Czechs battled hard for the puck to make Canada chase them, and often clogged the neutral zone to force the Canadians to jump and chase. But Canada’s grinding forecheck in the third period shrunk the Czech Republic’s chances of a comeback.

Czech coach Karel Mlejnek pulled Malik for an extra attacker with five and a half minutes to play in regulation, but McMichael scored an empty-netter at 17:11.

The Czech couldn’t produce a power-play goal with less than two minutes to play when Quinton Byfield was penalized for hooking. Canada outshot the Czechs 11-6 in a scoreless, penalty-free second period. With a hard-working backcheck, Canadian forward Peyton Krebs prevented an odd-man Czech chance off a turnover late in the period.

Levi played his busiest period of the tournament stopping all 12 shots he faced in the first.

With eight attempts on Malik in the opening frame, Canada was outshot in a period for the first time in the tournament. But seconds after Adam Raska’s interference penalty expired, Byram scored his first of the tournament squeezing a shot under Malik’s right armpit at 11:39. Cozens scored Canada’s first goal for the second time in as many games.

Connor McMichael flipped the puck up ice to Cozens on a breakaway. The Buffalo Sabres prospect shovelled the puck between Malik’s pads at 8:22.

READ MORE: Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Byram and Cozens are alternating the captaincy in the absence of injured Kirby Dach. Canada was minus forward Alex Newhook, who injured his shoulder in the Finland game. Connor Zary centred a line with wingers Krebs and Cole Perfetti in Newhook’s absence, and defenceman Jordan Spence also drew into the lineup. Cozens has a team-leading seven goals and six assists in five games.

With 22 combined points from both the 2020 and 2021 world junior tournaments, Cozens ranks sixth all-time for Canada ahead of John Tavares (20) and behind Jason Allison (24).

THE CANADIAN PRESS

To sign up for the latest news, sports and entertainment headlines, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanadahockeyIIHF world junior hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sicamous Eagles recruit new coach and GM

Just Posted

A road building crew in Solsqua stops for a smoke break circa 1913. Standing in the back row are George Finucane and Bill Coxworth. In the front row are Tom Fish, Otto Sirvio, Karl Adling, Fred Cole, and Bill Waddel. (Sicamous and District Historical Society Photo)
Shuswap History in Pictures: Road crew

A construction crew in Solsqua takes a break and poses for the camera.

Demonstration participants shout out to supportive drivers honking their horns in downtown Salmon Arm along Highway 1 on Thursday, June 4. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: June

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

A police news release stated the 65-year-old woman was found in Malakwa with ‘significant injuries’

Sicamous Eagles
Sicamous Eagles recruit new coach and GM

Longtime GM Wayne March out of head office but will remain “resource” for team.

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Osoyoos Fire Rescue’s fire hall. (Osoyoos Fire Rescue Facebook)
One dead and one in intensive care after fire in Osoyoos

A young man was rescued before dying of burn injuries at the hospital

Volunteers pitched in to give the Okanagan Valley Gleaners store some upgrades ahead of its reopening on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Outpouring of volunteerism gets Okanagan charity ready for new year

North Okanagan Valley Gleaners gets help with renovations over winter break

Heavy snow is seen falling on Hwy 5 near the Britton Creek Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Drivers warned as Coquihalla hit by heavy snow

Heavy snow is currently falling on Hwy 5 between Hope and Merritt

Kelowna seen from Mt. Knox hike. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Okanagan city included among best places to visit post-pandemic

American news agency highlighted Okanagan city’s “picturesque, lakeside wine country”

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A virtual service is being held for Glenn Mitchell, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020. The service will be available on YouTube starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Celebrating the life of Glenn Lloyd Mitchell

A virtual service is being held for the longtime Morning Star editor on YouTube today at 1:30 p.m.

This guy was caught on camera shovelling a driveway and then going into the backyard to attempt to steal things on Dec. 30 in the Van Horne area. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from South Okanagan yards

The brazen thief stole from at least four yards in Penticton

Most Read