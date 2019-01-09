Canada downs Russia at U18 women’s world championship

Alexie Guay had a goal and two assists as Canada capped preliminary play at the under-18 women’s hockey world championship with a 5-1 win over Russia on Wednesday.
Anne Cherkowski, Grace Shirley, Teagan Grant and Stephanie Markowski also scored for the Canadians.
READ MORE: Finland captures world juniors gold with dramatic 3-2 win over U.S.
Kristi Shashkina scored a third-period goal for Russia.
Canada finished round robin with two wins and a loss for six points and came second behind the Americans, who beat Sweden 2-0 later on Wednesday.
The U.S., and Canada both get byes to the semifinals on Saturday.
Sweden takes on Finland, while Russia meets Switzerland in quarterfinal play.
The Canadian Press