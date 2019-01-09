Twitter

Canada downs Russia at U18 women’s world championship

Canada finished round robin with two wins and a loss for six points

Alexie Guay had a goal and two assists as Canada capped preliminary play at the under-18 women’s hockey world championship with a 5-1 win over Russia on Wednesday.

Anne Cherkowski, Grace Shirley, Teagan Grant and Stephanie Markowski also scored for the Canadians.

Kristi Shashkina scored a third-period goal for Russia.

Canada finished round robin with two wins and a loss for six points and came second behind the Americans, who beat Sweden 2-0 later on Wednesday.

The U.S., and Canada both get byes to the semifinals on Saturday.

Sweden takes on Finland, while Russia meets Switzerland in quarterfinal play.

The Canadian Press

