Brent Laing sweeps for teammate Jennifer Jones in the Wall Grain Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Oshawa Curling Club in Oshawa, Ont. on Monday, November 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

The husband-and-wife team downed Scotland’s Jayne Stirling and Fraser Kingan 9-5 in the mixed doubles final of the Audi quattro Winter Games NZ on Thursday.

Jones and Laing scored four in the first end and held on from there to win the title.

The team went a perfect 8-0 at the competition.

Meanwhile, the Oakville Fall Classic this weekend marks the first Canadian event of the World Curling Tour season.

Related: Jennifer Jones takes home sixth Scotties title for Manitoba

Related: Scotties Tournament of Hearts ups the excitement with new elements

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna kids flag football team wins a trip of a lifetime

Just Posted

Breaking: Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned.

Association breaking barriers to providing surgical services

Canadian Association of General Surgeons seeks federal licensing program

Mayor’s Report: September an exciting time in Salmon Arm

School is back, routines return and it’s time to look back on the summer

Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm

No humans injured in fire reported Aug. 29 at Pierre’s Point Campground

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Salmon Arm seniors lace up the gloves

Boxing demonstration proves popular at Active Agers open house

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting for the second day with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Car strikes pole near busy North Okanagan fairground

Pedestrians and vehicles abound, making way to Armstrong’s 119th annual IPE, but only pole hit

UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

There is a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Most Read