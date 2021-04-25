Bianca Andreescu of Canada walks off the court as she retired during her finals match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Bianca Andreescu of Canada walks off the court as she retired during her finals match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu announces she has tested positive for COVID-19

She said she won’t be playing in the upcoming Madrid Open

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Andreescu made the announcement on social media Sunday. She added she won’t be playing in the upcoming Madrid Open.

Andreescu said the positive test came after she arrived in Madrid.

“After testing negative twice before my flight to Madrid, I was sadly informed that I tested positive upon arrival for COVID-19,” she said in a statement. “Therefore I will not be playing at the Madrid Open later this week.

“I am feeling good, I’m resting and continuing to follow the health protocols and safety guidelines. I look forward to getting back out on the court very soon.”

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, played at the Miami Open earlier this month, reaching the final against Australian Ashleigh Barty. But the Mississauga, Ont., native was forced to retire in the second set after falling awkwardly earlier in the match and suffering an ankle injury.

Andreescu was also forced to miss 15 months the result of a knee injury, returning to play in the 2021 Australian Open. After winning her first-round match, Andreescu lost in straight sets to Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan in the second round.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusTennis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young Canadian back Quinn Ngawati enjoying life in Major League Rugby

Just Posted

A map on BC Hydro’s outage list on its website shows the region where power has been knocked out between Salmon Arm and Spallumcheen. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power restored in Spallumcheen, Shuswap

Close to 2,500 customers without power for several hours Sunday from Salmon River Road near Salmon Arm to Glenemma between Armstrong and Falkland

Vernon forward Nick Remissong fires what turned out to be the game-winning goal past Salmon Arm goalie Liam Vanderkooi in the Vipers’ 7-5 B.C. Hockey League pod win over the Silverbacks Saturday, April 24, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers rally past Salmon Arm

Snakes overcome three deficits to beat Silverbacks 7-5 in BCHL pod play at Kal Tire Place

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

(Unsplash)
Funding for improved anti-racism programming comes to Thompson-Okanagan

A $35,000 grant has been provided to the region for the province’s new Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network

Riverside RV Park and Campground has provided the city with picnic tables to set up an outdoor dining area in Cenotaph Park. B.C.’s COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining is in effect until May 25, 2021. (Facebook)
Enderby RV park provides picnic tables for outdoor dining

Cenotaph Park has now been set up to assist local eateries under B.C.’s indoor dining restrictions

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

A resident of Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park mobile home facility caught a video of a bear wandering through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25. (Joyce Schnurr video)
Bear takes a walk through Okanagan mobile home park

Video captures four-legged creature out for a stroll through a yard in Spallumcheen shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway Society needs help and support to pay for upkeep of operations of Okanagan’s only operating steam train in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)
Okanagan’s only operating heritage steam train needs our help

Closed for most of 2020, the Summerland train has maintenance costs to pay for

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevented a shed fire from spreading to the main residence at a property in the 4700 block of Schubert Road in Spallumcheen Friday, April 23. (Facebook photo)
North Okanagan shed destroyed by fire

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevents fire from spreading to home in the 4700 block of Schubert Road Friday night

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

Most Read