CFL players told to prepare for the worst regarding COVID-19 pandemic

League postponed its global draft — which was scheduled for April 16

The CFL hasn’t pushed back the start of training camps and its 2020 regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic just yet.

But new CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian is telling players to prepare for the worst.

In a letter to players, the Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker says the outbreak ”will impact 2020 training camps and the CFL season.”

Last week, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the league and its players are discussing all potential contingency plans moving forward.

READ MORE: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie floating new playoff format to league fans

On Tuesday, the league postponed its global draft — which was scheduled for April 16 — and said it will now coincide with the opening of training camps.

There was no word regarding the status of the CFL draft, which is slated for April 30.

The decision on the global draft came after the CFL cancelled regional combines in Montreal and Edmonton as well as its national combine in Toronto.

CFL rookie camps are scheduled to open May 13 with training camps slated to begin four days later.

The first exhibition game is set for May 24 with the regular season slated to kick off June 11.

The Canadian Press

