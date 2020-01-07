With neither team on the scoreboard in the first period, the Chase Heat’s Breckin Erichuk races in with the puck and is hit as he lets the shot go by Summerland Steam’s Cole Waldbillig. The Steam would down the Heat by a final score of 4-1 on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Rick Koch Photo) With neither team on the scoreboard in the first period, the Chase Heat’s Breckin Erichuk races in with the puck and is hit as he lets the shot go by Summerland Steam’s Cole Waldbillig. The Steam would down the Heat by a final score of 4-1 on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Rick Koch Photo)

Chase Heat experience chilly start to new year

Chase KIJHL squad kicked off 2020 with a pair of losses to Revelstoke, Summerland

The Chase Heat had a chilly start to the new year, losing both of their first games of the year to the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Summerland Steam.

The Heat’s first game of 2020 was on the road against the division-leading Revelstoke Grizzlies on Jan. 3.

The first period passed scoreless and then the home team scored off the stick of Matt Cadden early in the second. It remained a one-goal game until late in the third frame. Unable to crack the determined Revelstoke defence, the Heat pulled Vince Bendetto from the net, but it was the Grizzlies who scored the game’s second goal. The empty-netter with five seconds on the clock finalized the 2-0 shutout.

The following night, the Summerland Steam paid a visit to the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Another scoreless first period kicked off the night and the Steam’s Morey Babakaiff scored the game’s first goal midway through the second.

When the teams returned to the ice to start the third period, the Steam scored three unanswered goals that left them up 4-0 with 3:13 left to play.

The Heat’s Cameron McKenzie averted a shutout, scoring assisted by Rhys Lepine and Danton L’Heureux with two minutes left to play. The goal proved too little too late to get the Heat back in the game. At the buzzer, the scoreboard read 4-1 Steam.

The Heat remain second in their division and will look to improve their record with a home game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday, Jan. 10.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
