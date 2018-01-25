Column: Skiing on the Shuswap Lake offers unique vista

Shirley Pommier presenting the Reino Keski-Salmi poster to Marcia Beckner from the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan 20. following the loppet. -Photo contributed.

What a great part of the world we live in that, not only can we ski on the trails and in the backcountry of the Larch Hills, we can also ski on the Shuswap Lake foreshore.

Many times this winter, when time is short we have started at Raven subdivision and skied to the wharf and back – about an hour’s investment. Many ski from the wharf to Sandy Point when the conditions are right.

Then Paul Skinner and Kathy Moleschi skied from Raven to Sandy Point return this winter. That’s one long ski!

What I love about skiing on the lake is the perspective of looking at Salmon Arm and area from out on the ice, something one does in the summer in a boat but it is entirely different in the winter. And it is so peaceful. Anyone concerned about the safety of skiing on the lake just be aware that the foreshore does reach out pretty far and then the water is shallow beyond that for some distance. It’s not good to venture farther out than existing ski tracks.

Wildlife in the Larch Hills abounds but is not frequently seen!

Two weeks ago, Jim crested a hill on Reino’s Run and a small moose was emerging from the forest ahead of him. The little fella saw Jim and hightailed it down the trail and back into the forest.

Then last week we were skiing up Larch Hills Road and a small creature had the attention of a number of skiers as it crossed the trail and skittered down into the ditch. It was a shrew –– the smallest mammal on earth.

So we had seen pretty much the largest mammal in the LH and the smallest. Quite the wildlife sightings!

The Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet was another grand success this past weekend.

A beautiful ski day with great tracks, wonderful volunteers at the aid stations, great food at the finish line. There was a distance for everyone – from the wee-est kids’ 1 km to the full racing distance of 34 km and the 30 km recreational distance. And those of us out there a long time were treated to the famous loppet soup when we finished. Yummy and warming! At the awards ceremony at the community centre Saturday evening, we celebrated Bert Revel’s 30th year of providing his small aid station at the end of Bilbo’s Bog. Plus we celebrated and recognized the many volunteer hours put in by Georgia McLeod over 34 years, and Ellen and Carmen Underhill for snowmobiling people plus goods to the aid stations by awarding these three the annual Volunteer Award provided by the Salmar Association.

Without the 200 volunteers pre, during, and post loppet we would not have as smooth an operation. We are indebted to them!

At the awards event Shirley Pommier of Vernon made a presentation to the Larch Hills Ski Club of a framed poster of Reino skiing in a major ski event in Edmonton at the height of his racing career in 1984.

She talked of going to University in Sudbury at the same time as Reino did and becoming a good friend of his. It was a bit emotional for her to give up the poster memory of her friend and skiing hero but she felt that since the Larch Hills was his home club the poster belonged in the newly expanded chalet. We will treasure it.

Next year is the 35th Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. We will be celebrating this milestone!

Great skiing! See you on the hill!