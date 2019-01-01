Team Daniels shares an emotional team hug after the win. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Delta’s Daniels takes provincial junior crown

The women’s final of the B.C. junior curling championships was a textbook display of top performance.

Delta’s Sarah Daniels took deuces in three and five and a three in nine en route to a 10-4 win over Victoria’s Taylor Reese-Hansen to capture the provincial crown.

The winning skip said you could not have drawn up a better final.

“It was almost a perfect game when you force to one, get two, force to one, get two. It was our strategy going in, I was just trying to make sure we got our deuce when we have the hammer and force when we can,” Daniels said.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a really long time. We just let our preparation carry us forward out there.”

There appeared to be a calmness with the Delta team, and Daniels said that came from preparation and past experience.

“Both teams are very experienced and we’ve played in pressure situations like this before so we knew that we just had to breathe, relax and just play the game that we know,” Daniels said.

Team Daniels becomes Team B.C. as they head to the Canadian championships in Prince Albert, Sask. from Jan. 19 to 27.

Reese-Hansen’s team wins the silver medal and host Megan McGillivray’s squad takes the bronze.

Team Daniels of Delta B.C. won the provincial junior women’s crown in Vernon Tuesday. From left are skip Sarah Daniels, third Kayla MacMillan, second Jessica Humphries, lead Sarah Loken and coach Katie Witt. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Jessica Humphries gets a hug from coach Katie Witt after the winning shot. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Tears of joy and relief on Team Daniels after the winning shot in nine. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Sarah Daniels calls off her sweepers during a throw in the fifth end Tuesday. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Skip Sarah Daniels watches her rock closely in the fifth end. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Sarah Daniels delivers a rock during the fifth end Tuesday. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Victoria skip Taylor Reese-Hansen watches her rock after a throw. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Victoria skip Taylor Reese-Hansen delivers a rock. (John K. White/Morning Star)(John K. White/Morning Star)

Both skips watch a rock entering the house. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Victoria third Catera Park delivers a shot in the fifth end. (John K. White/Morning Star)

