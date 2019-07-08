Don Cherry blasted the Carolina Hurricanes for going beyond the traditional raised-stick salute to their fans after home wins, saying they were “a bunch of jerks.” The Hurricanes responded by selling “Bunch of Jerks” T-shirts. (File)

Don Cherry denies suggestion he may not return to Hockey Night in Canada

Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons had written Cherry’s return next season hadn’t been confirmed

Don Cherry says he isn’t moving on from “Coach’s Corner” just yet.

On Saturday, Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons wrote Cherry’s return next season hadn’t been confirmed. The colourful and often outspoken Cherry immediately took to social media to state he was told by his bosses at Sportsnet that he’d be returning next season.

Cherry emphatically reiterated in a telephone interview Monday that he’s not ready to retire from “Coach’s Corner.”

“Especially when (Sportsnet bosses) say they’re very happy and can hardly wait for next year,” Cherry said. “When the bosses say that to you, it makes you feel good.”

A Sportsnet spokesperson declined comment in an email.

Simmons briefly speculated on Cherry’s future in his column, writing: “Rogers is cutting all over the place, which included the removal of Bob McCown on radio and television and Doug MacLean doing the same. Cherry is handsomely compensated for his work. Not sure if this is a place they want to go with the 85-year-old.”

Cherry said he was “hurt and disappointed” that Simmons didn’t contact him.

“Had he called, I could’ve told him right off the bat,” Cherry said.

“I was told during the playoffs, ‘Well, we’re looking forward Don to next year,’ by the three bosses. They were happy with ‘Coach’s Corner’ and the whole deal and all of a sudden (Simmons) writes this, which was very disappointing. He’s got my number, he could’ve phoned and I would’ve told him that, it was no problem at all.”

Cherry — affectionately dubbed Grapes — has appeared on “Coach’s Corner,” with long-time sidekick Ron MacLean since 1986. He has become popular with fans and a Canadian icon for his eccentric suits, high collars and often candid, pointed opinions on all things hockey.

READ MORE: Victoria Cougars’ ‘Don Cherry’ inspired not to take life too seriously

The Kingston, Ont. native has also ruffled a lot of feathers with his sharp tongue and penchant for not mincing words.

The former Boston Bruins and Colorado Rockies head coach became the bane of the Carolina Hurricanes and their fans last season when he called the team “a bunch of jerks.” It was in response to the players doing their “Storm Surge” celebrations at centre ice when they raised their sticks to salute their supporters following home victories.

The Hurricanes embraced Cherry’s criticism by selling “Bunch of Jerks” T-shirts.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

Just Posted

Efforts to grow medical services in Sicamous ongoing

New doctor a step in the right direction, more services needed says wellness comitee member

Risk of thunderstorms for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms for the region

Shuswap martial artists bring trophies home from Las Vegas

Holly Raczynski recognized as international coach of the year

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Thunder and lightning expected

Two stormy days are expected to be followed by more summer-like conditions.

Salmon Arm stuntwoman doubles for three actors in X-Men movie Dark Phoenix

Due to reshoots filming took two years

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show

Details of the CSIS practices are emerging in a case mounted by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Most Read