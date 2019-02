The playoffs come home to Sicamous with games on March 1 and 2

After losing their first game of the playoffs to the 100 Mile House Wranglers the Eagles will look to rally for game 2 on Feb. 27 (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The playoffs are off to a rocky start for the Sicamous Eagles.

The local KIJHL squad lost the first game of their round one series with the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Feb. 26.

Game one took place at the South Cariboo Rec Centre in 100 Mile House and the home team scored first. Just before the halfway point of the opening period, and with the Eagles down a man due to a boarding penalty, Aidan Morrison got the puck from Kolby Page and Darian Long, then slipped it by Eagles’ netminder Cole Steinke.

After a scoreless back half of the first, the Wranglers added a second goal to their tally early in the second; this one came off Page’s stick.

The Wranglers followed up with a goal from Darian Long three minutes later, thrilling the home crowd.

With 30 minutes left to play, the Eagles showed they weren’t beaten yet with a goal from Aaron Plessis assisted by Colby Sherlock.

Although the Eagles put 11 shots on the opposing goaltender in the third period, the rest of the game was a scoreless stalemate. At the final buzzer the Eagles were down 3-1.

The Eagles will look to tie up the series with another game in 100 Mile House starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27. The series comes home for the Eagles Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. Both games start at 7 p.m.

