The Sicamous Eagles met with some tough luck over the weekend, losing to Chase and Spokane. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Eagles lose to Storm closing out luckless January

Sicamous’ team hasn’t come out on top in the last month but starts February with a home stand

The Sicamous Eagles will be glad to put January behind them; they remain winless for 2019 at the end of their last game of the month.

The Sicamous and District Recreation Centre hosted the Kamloops Storm on Sunday, Jan. 27. The Storm made their mark on the score sheet just before the halfway mark of the opening period. Despite outshooting the visitors 11-7 in the first period, the Eagles were unable to light the lamp.

Aaron Plessis scored for the Eagles with 7:56 remaining in the second period, tying the game.

The Storm restored their lead in the dying seconds of the period, potting a power-play goal from Connor Steed as Colby Sherlock served a slashing penalty.

Related:Sicamous Eagles come up short against Heat and Grizzlies

Sebastien Archambault scored to tie the game for the Eagles early in the third period, but at the final buzzer neither team was able to break the deadlock, sending the game to overtime.

With just over two minutes to go in the overtime period, Carter Adams scored the game-winner for the Storm.

The Eagles’ record sits at 12-20-3 after the weekend’s games. Their 32 points put them four points behind the Storm in the Doug Birks Conference standings; they are six points ahead of the Chase Heat who are bringing up the rear of the five-team conference.

After a month where they played six of nine games on the road, the Eagles will start off February with three consecutive home games on Feb. 1, 2 and 8.

The Eagles’ opponents to kick off the month will be the 100 Mile House Wranglers, the Grand Forks Border Bruins and the Summerland Steam.

The Eagles’ regular season wraps up on Feb. 23 with a road game in Revelstoke.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm Curling Centre hosts dual weekend bonspiels
Next story
Ski enthusiast speaks up for Sicamous back country

Just Posted

Provincial pot store gets nod in Salmon Arm

B.C. cannabis store becomes Salmon Arm’s sixth successful retail application

Police investigating armed robbery of liquor store

Salmon Arm RCMP say suspect wearing dark clothes, blonde wig, fled scene on a BMX bike

Salmon Arm, regional district join forces to provide dog control

Commissionaires BC will prove dog control, Enderby’s animal shelter to house impounded dogs

Add your voice on rec centre options

Open house at SASCU Rec Centre includes info, Q&A and free swim

Larch Hills skiers top rankings in second round of Teck BC Cup

Shuswap skiers take first in several categories, beat personal best times

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

Eagles lose to Storm closing out luckless January

Sicamous’ team hasn’t come out on top in the last month but starts February with a home stand

Pritchard bridge closure expected

The bridge will be closed for up to seven days from Feb. 8 at 6 a.m. to Feb. 15 at 6 a.m.

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

Okanagan theft suspect arrested posing as restaurant patron

Vernon RCMP arrest woman who allegedly tried to rob store but gave money back when confronted

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

Community transition teams set up in Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Port Coquitlam

Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Paul and Tanya LaBelle’s son, Xavier, had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin

Snapshot: Friendly crawlie

Madex Davies faces his fears by handling Sammy the tarantula Saturday, Jan.… Continue reading

Most Read