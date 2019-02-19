Julien Esprit, left, competes with Jean Baptiste Marchetti-Waternaux during the national lightsabers tournament in Beaumont-sur-Oise, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Fencing body eyes France’s lightsaber duels

French fencing federation officially recognized the sport

The international governing body of fencing is giving a qualified thumbs-up to France’s embrace of lightsaber duels.

The Associated Press reported this week on the growth of lightsaber dueling in France, after the French fencing federation gave the nascent sport its official blessing.

WATCH: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

The International Fencing Federation, or FIE, said Tuesday that although it doesn’t include lightsaber fencing as one of its official disciplines, it is “interested in how this new event progresses.”

Responding to AP questions sent two weeks ago, federation official Serge Timacheff said the FIE has been in touch with France’s federation about lightsaber events, rules, and equipment.

By email, Timacheff said: “We are always watching new trends in swordplay, and we are interested in observing the development and adoption of it in the French Fencing Federation.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall on bronze-winning skating squad

Just Posted

Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical

Manufactured home park proposed as affordable housing

Owner says 60-home park planned for Canoe has so far received approval from neighbours

Former Shuswap teacher remembered for staying true to beliefs

Celebration of life for Dr. Richard Zigler taking place Saturday, Feb. 23

Okanagan ski resort officials displeased with Family Day roll-out

From one peak of the Okanagan to the other, resort officials have raised concerns

Property crime in Shuswap jumps in last quarter of 2018

Break and enters rise from two to 15 in Salmon Arm, one or two suspects deemed responsible

Lynx slinks across Penticton street in broad daylight

A Facebook users captures a lynx on camera near Penticton

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of B.C. Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

Highway 97 north of Summerland could be open by end of week

Detour in place as crews continue to clear rock slide and stabilize area

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Most Read