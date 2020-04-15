NBA Horse Challenge. (Photo - SBNation)

First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

A number of NBA and WNBA stars go head to head while donating to State Farm charity

Sports fans will finally have something to cheer about when the first-ever NBA Horse Challenge continues tomorrow night.

On April 16, former NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups takes on Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine faces three-time WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky in the competition’s semifinals.

The NBA indefinitely postponed its season last month after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Almost every other sports league in the world followed suit right after, as it’s unclear when social distancing will cease and games can resume.

The Horse Challenge will begin with a coin toss at the start of each game that will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.

The ball player’s stellar skills will be on display via a virtual match to maintain physical distancing.

State Farm will also donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on coronavirus response efforts. This donation builds on the more than $74 million that has been contributed by the NBA Family to date to support coronavirus relief efforts through its NBA Together campaign

The first round took place last Sunday night, with four players advancing to the semifinals.

Check-out the first-round highlights:

Alexandria Quigley defeats Paul Pierce

Zach Lavine defeats Paul Pierce

Mike Conley defeats Tamika Catchings

Chauncy Billups defeats Trae Young

The matchups can be viewed on a delayed broadcast on ESPN on April 17.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021

READ MORE: CFL players told to prepare for the worst regarding COVID-19 pandemic

