Former Okanagan College pitcher to don red and white at World Baseball Classic

Brigden was a finalist for Kelowna Male Athlete of the year in 2019

Team Canada was announced for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Feb. 9, and it features an Okanagan College alumni.

Coyotes graduate Trevor Brigden has made the team. He pitched for the Coyotes from 2017-19 and was dominant, as he went 12-0 in his career with an 1.41 ERA, and 124 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched.

He also pitched for the Kelowna Falcons in 2018, where we went 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA. He was named to the all-decade Falcons team for 2010-19.

In 2019, he was drafted in the 17th round of the MLB Amateur Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He is the only player out of Okanagan College to ever be drafted.

In 2020, he was a finalist for Kelowna Male Athlete of the Year.

The 27-year-old is 15-8 with a 3.56 ERA in his minor league career with the Tampa Bay organization. He has not pitched in the MLB yet.

Bridgen, who hails from Ontario, joins nine British Columbians on the team as well as eight current MLB players.

Team Canada is in Pool C with the United States, Great Britain, Mexico, and Colombia. They will play the opening round out of Phoenix, Arizona.

wbc

The WBC runs from March 7-21. Canada opens the tournament on March 12 at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan volleyball need wins to keep playoff hopes alive: sports weekend preview

READ MORE: Cuteness overload at Lake Country’s new doggy daycare

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Sicamous Eagles hosting scouting camp with BCHL’s Powell River Kings
Next story
CFL star Andrew Harris coming back to B.C. to lead his former junior football team

Just Posted

Amry Poma and grandfather Glen Beers competed in the big tire tricycle riding course during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous recreation department looking forward to a busy 2023

The Junior B Sicamous Eagles organization has partnered with The BC Hockey League’s Junior A Powell River Kings to host a camp March 31 to April 2. (Sicamous Eagles/ Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles hosting scouting camp with BCHL’s Powell River Kings

A healthy Myotis bat found hibernating in a woodpile. (C.Buick/Submitted)
Okanagan bats at risk of contracting fungal disease

Plastic bags and overwrap can now be combined with other flexible plastic packaging for deposit at recycling depots in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (CSRD photo)
Plastic sorting simplified at Columbia Shuswap Regional District recycle depots