Former Okanagan football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

Former Mt. Boucherie Secondary football quarterback Josiah Joseph now performing well with University of Calgary Dinos. (University of Calgary Athletics)

An Okanagan football star found the spotlight earlier this week.

Josiah Joseph, the back-up quarterback at the University of Calgary, earned the league’s top offensive player of the week award after leading the Dinos to a 34-16 win over the Alberta Golden Bears.

The former Okanagan Sun play-caller and Mt. Boucherie Secondary student threw for 334 yards, three touchdowns and completed 24 of his 30 passes.

With the win, Joseph and the Dinos move up to the top spot in the Canada West division.

“It’s a huge win, I mean it was for first place,” said Joseph in a post-game interview on the university website.

“I tried not to think about that too much, I just tried to focus on what I could do, but this means most likely playoffs will be coming through here.”

Joseph filled in for injured starting QB Adam Sinagra, last year’s league MVP, and could get the starting call again when the Dinos and the Okanagan-born star take on the Manitoba Bisons on Oct. 19.

