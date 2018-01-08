Former Sicamous Eagle now shining Vegas Golden Knight

Former Sicamous Eagle Deryk Engelland’s career has taken on a new life as a defenceman for the Vegas Golden Knights and spokesperson for the community.

The Edmonton-born Engelland, who skated with the Eagles for the 1998/99 season before moving on to play in the WHL, is prominently featured in a Rogers Hometown Hockey video released Dec. 31. The video centres around the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Vegas that left 58 people dead and 546 people injured, and how the Knight’s co-captain and Vegas resident Engelland, and his teammates, rallied in support of the community.

“Like all of you, I’m proud to call Las Vegas home,” Engelland said before a roaring, sold-out-crowd at the new NHL expansion team’s first home opener on Oct. 10. “I met my wife here. Our kids were born here. I know how special this city is.

“To all the brave first-responders that have worked tirelessly and courageously through this whole tragedy, we thank you. To the family and friends of the victims, we’ll do everything we can to help you and our city heal. We are Vegas Strong.”

Formerly with the Calgary Flames before signing with the Knights, Engelland is proud of where he’s at in life and the team he’s playing for.

“One thing I will never forget is my son’s Cash, was, everyone we’ve seen, didn’t matter who, if we knew them or not, ‘my dad’s not playing for the Flames, he’s going to be a Golden Knight this year.’

For him to be so excited, it’s a dream come true,” said Engelland.

