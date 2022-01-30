Former Vernon Vipers forward making history with Chinese hockey

Cory Kane, along with three other BCHL grads, named to China’s first-ever men’s Olympic team

Kunlun Red Star’s Cory Kane, a two-time Royal Bank Cup champion with the Vernon Vipers in 2009 and 2010, plays pro hockey for Beijing-based Kunlun Red Star in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League. Kane is one of four BCHL grads from Kunlun selected to China’s first-ever men’s Olympic hockey team. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A former Vernon Vipers forward will be part of Olympic hockey history in Beijing.

Cory Kane, who won back-to-back Royal Bank Cup titles with the Vipers in 2009 and 2010, is one of four B.C. Hockey League alumni named to China’s first-ever Olympic men’s hockey team.

Joining Kane on Team China, from the BCHL, are former Cowichan Valley Capitals defenceman Zimeng (Simon) Chen, Victoria Grizzlies grad Juncheng (Eddie) Yan and Coquitlam Express alum Brandon Yip.

Also on the team is Jake Chelios, son of Hockey Hall of Fame and longtime NHL defenceman Chris Chelios.

Kane played two productive seasons in the BCHL for the Vipers from 2008 to 2010, collecting 97 points in 119 career regular-season games. He went on to play four years at Ferris State University and another two in the American Hockey League.

After a one-year stop in the Czech Republic in 2016-17, he has played for Beijing-based HC Kunlun Red Star, in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, ever since.

All players on China’s roster currently play for Kunlun Red Star.

China will play in Group A along with Canada, Germany and the United States. They begin play on Feb. 10 against the U.S.

Three BCHL alum will play for Team Canada, including former Viper Adam Tambellini (2011-2013), former Powell River King Daniel Carr and ex-Salmon Arm Silverback Ben Street.

Former Trail Smoke Eater Kent Johnson was named as an alternate for Team Canada.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers win sixth straight game

READ MORE: Canada downs U.S. 2-0 to continue winning ways in men’s World Cup soccer qualifying run

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Beijing 2022 Winter Gameshockey