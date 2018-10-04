Four former Silverbacks will be on NHL rosters

Josh Manson, Ben Street, Riley Nash and Travis Zajac made the cut for the pro league’s opening night

As a new NHL season gets underway, four former Salmon Arm Silverbacks are listed on the opening night rosters of clubs vying for the Stanley Cup.

Former Silverbacks Josh Manson and Ben Street were scheduled to don Anaheim Ducks jerseys on opening night. In addition, Riley Nash was on the Columbus Blue Jackets roster and Travis Zajac was suiting up as a New Jersey Devil.

The four players who cut their teeth as Salmon Arm Silverbacks were among 29 BCHL graduates who were on NHL rosters for the opening games of the pro-hockey season.

Seventeen of the 31 NHL teams have one or more BCHL alumni on their rosters, a testament to the hockey talent coming out of the B.C. junior A league.

The Penticton Vees and Coquitlam Express share the honour of having the most former players in the NHL with five apiece but the Silverbacks are not far behind.

The Silverbacks are on home ice at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm this weekend for a match against the West Kelowna Warriors Friday, Oct. 5 and against the Victoria Grizzlies Oct. 6.

