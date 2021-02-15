Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson (40) fights for control of the puck with Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) and Byron Froese (38) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson (40) fights for control of the puck with Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) and Byron Froese (38) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Gaudreau scores OT winner as Flames edge Canucks 4-3 in dramatic fashion

Vancouver had tied game at 3-3 with 30 seconds left in regulation time

Johnny Gaudreau’s overtime goal put an end to a dramatic matchup as the Calgary Flames edged the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Monday.

The 27-year-old winger scored 23 seconds into overtime to give Calgary the win (8-6-1) after blowing a 3-2 lead in the final minute of regulation.

Dillon Dube, Milan Lucic and Elias Lindholm all had goals for the Flames in regulation, and Rasmus Andersson notched a pair of assists.

Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver (7-11-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 30-of-33 shots for the Flames, while Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko had 23 saves.

Vancouver held a two-goal lead near the end of the first period but saw the game start to slip away on a series of costly mistakes.

Monday marked the third matchup of a four-game series between the two sides, and the result gave Calgary a pair of wins heading into the final outing on Wednesday.

Twenty-three seconds into extra time, Gaudreau scored with a shot from low in the left-hand circle. Some tense moments followed as officials reviewed the play for potential offside, but the goal was upheld after video review.

Boeser forced overtime in dramatic fashion, sniping a shot past Demko with 30.2 seconds left on the clock. It was a short-handed tally as Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes sat in the box. The Canucks pulled Demko in a desperate bid to salvage the game.

Some sloppy play in the second frame proved to be Vancouver’s undoing on Monday.

Midway through the period, a soft pass from Horvat was picked off along the Calgary blue line. Lindholm got a breakaway as he entered the Canucks zone and blasted a wrist shot past Demko to even the score at 2-2.

The Flames capitalized on another mistake 15:51 into the second when Vancouver defenceman Nate Schmidt put the puck on Dube’s tape instead of clearing it from behind the net. Dube tucked a shot in behind Demko’s skate before the netminder could even register the misstep.

Vancouver had started out strong on Monday, gaining a 1-0 lead on the Canucks’ first shot of the game.

Hughes unleashed a rocket from the blue line and Pearson tipped it in past Markstrom 3:52 into the first period.

The tally came one second after Dube returned to the ice after serving a penalty for hooking.

The Canucks’ second strike was counted as a power-play marker, however.

Gaudreau was booked for interference midway through the first, a call that was met with vocal protests from the Flames bench. Just over a minute into the penalty, Calgary’s Connor Mackey was called for high-sticking, gifting Vancouver with 54 seconds of 5-on-3 hockey.

J.T. Miller sent a crisp pass to Boeser at the goal line and the winger instantly re-directed the puck to Horvat in front of the Calgary net. The Canucks captain hammered a one-timer in past Markstrom to put his side up 2-0.

READ MORE: Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Vancouver was 1-for-6 with the man advantage on Monday.

Lucic slashed the lead back to one before the first intermission, ripping a shot past Demko from high in the slot with 24 seconds left on the clock.

It was the Vancouver native’s fourth goal of the season.

The dislike between the two sides was evident Monday. Multiple minor skirmishes saw players exchange colourful words and shoves before tensions came to a head in the third with several players jumping into a melee in the Canucks end.

Once officials had separated the players, Tkachuk and Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen were each sent to the box for roughing.

NOTES: Mackey registered an assist on Lucic’s goal, marking the first point of the 24-year-old defenceman’s NHL career. … Calgary’s Mikael Backlund did not play after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday.

By Gemma Karstens-Smith, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CalgaryCanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two-time Okanagan Olympian passes along mental toughness tips

Just Posted

A crowd of more than 150 people walked on Friday, Sept. 20 from the Ross Street Plaza, down Lakeshore, up to the highway and to city hall to gather to hear a number of speeches on climate action on Sept. 20, 2020. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Climate Action urges movement on Salmon Arm’s climate action plan

City politicians on board but the need for grants can slow process

A six-story commercial/residential building is proposed for three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly in a rezoning application submitted to the City of Salmon Arm. (Westurban Developments Ltd./City of Salmon Arm image)
Six-storey commercial/residential building proposed in Salmon Arm rezoning application

Developer seeks to rezone three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly to Town Centre Commercial

Jayla Bartziokas takes the puck from dad Jason and pops it in the net as the two played together on the frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents enjoy Valentine’s Day skate on frozen Shuswap Lake

Frozen lake, pond make for fun Family Day weekend outings

Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall, amidst the massive collection of cars at Mike’s property near Tappen, are returning TV with Season 3 of Rust Valley Restorers. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s Mike Hall geared up for third season of Rust Valley Restorers

Star of reality TV show talks about life, cars and keeping it real in Rust Valley

Vernon’s Shawnee Harle is a two-time Olympian as an assistant coach with Canada’s women’s basketball team, and former head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women’s hoops squad. She has created her own website to help athletes, parents, coaches and businesses deal with mental toughness. (shawneeharle.com photo)
Two-time Okanagan Olympian passes along mental toughness tips

Vernon’s Shawnee Harle is Canada’s highest certified basketball coach

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Laura Ullock, Manager of Resource Development at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, BC and Yukon chapter holds up a $10,000 check from the BraveFace mask campaign.
BraveFace mask fundraiser raises $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon

Over 2000 masks sold to support critically ill children.

The Osoyoos RV Campground and Waterslides announced that it will be closing its waterslides for good and expanding the RV park. (Dana Lysen Facebook)
The last remaining waterslides in South Okanagan are closing

Osoyoos RV Campground and Waterslides made the announcement on Facebook

File photo. (Pixabay)
Dangerous conditions in Whistler area mountains lead to 2nd death in 2 days

This is the second fatality in the area in just two days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Mountie sustained serious injuries after vehicle hit ice en route to call in Nanaimo

Officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Cast members Brian Martin (top row, from left), Vince Walzak, Peter Kaz, Nevada Christensen (middle row, from left), Victor Cumming, Roger Knox and Rebecca Barton (bottom) act out the virtual play Our HOME Town, written by Vernon’s Jason Armstrong, during its three-night run for the Vernon Winter Carnival. (Our HOME Town photo)
Okanagan winter carnival a virtual hit

Community, businesses support annual Vernon event that had to think outside box in 2021

A file photo showing snowfall on the Okanagan Connector. (File)
Okanagan Mounties turn travellers back, issue several tickets on Highway 97C

RCMP spent a day last week checking more than 200 vehicles on the Okanagan Connector

Vernon’s Sam White checks out the gear at a Bass Pro Shop outlet near Tsawwassen on a recent outing from the G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver. White, 19, from Vernon, lost the use of his legs in a snowmobile accident Dec. 29 near Enderby. (Facebook photo)
Spirits high for Okanagan man recuperating from accident

Vernon’s Sam White, 19, is learning about life in a wheelchair following serious snowmobile accident

The incident occurred outside of the fire protection zone. Photo Rick Gullason
Fire in the sky in Princeton

The 1991 Kenworth belonged to Mario’s Towing

Most Read