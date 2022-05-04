Coach Tricia Martin enjoys the fun at the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament at Little Mountain fields in July 2019. (File photo)

Girls Only Soccer School in Salmon Arm ready to celebrate its 24th year

Following a two-year pandemic break, deadline for registration for the July school is June 6, 2022

After a two-year Covid hiatus, the popular ‘Girls Only’ Soccer School is back for its 24th year.

Registration forms have been sent out to all those who participated three years ago, but Tricia Martin, one of the three coaches, will be making the rounds on soccer Saturday to reach people who have been missed. Anyone who would like a form via email can contact Martin at triciamart@telus.net.

“We have the same great group of coaches who emphasize fun, friendship and soccer skills,” she said. “We are excited to be back in action.”

The Girls Only Soccer School runs Monday, July 4 to Friday, July 8, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day.

The cost is $140 for 15 hours of instruction and includes a T-shirt if the form is received by June 6.

