Golds place fourth

Players from both teams carefully track the ball as Daniel Wyss of the Golds’ shoots from the three point line during a Feb. 23 playoff game against the Rutland Voodoos at Salmon Arm Secondary School. The Golds’ lost their initial semi-final game to the Voodoos who would go on to win the 4A Okanagan Zone title the following day. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)