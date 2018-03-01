Players from both teams carefully track the ball as Daniel Wyss of the Golds’ shoots from the three point line during a Feb. 23 playoff game against the Rutland Voodoos at Salmon Arm Secondary School. The Golds’ lost their initial semi-final game to the Voodoos who would go on to win the 4A Okanagan Zone title the following day. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Golds place fourth

