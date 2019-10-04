(File photo)

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the rise

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie, George Elliot remain in top 5, Penticton moving up

In weekly rankings done by the BC Boys Volleyball Commission, Okanagan high schools are staying near the top.

George Elliot Secondary, Kelowna Secondary and Mt. Boucherie continue their stellar play into the volleyball season with top five rankings in their respective divisions.

At the AAA level, KSS has moved from fourth to second place in the provincial rankings.

Mt. Boucherie dropped one spot from third and now currently sits fourth.

This week’s rankings, updated after tournament play at UBC Vancouver last weekend, have New Westminster Secondary moving into the top 15 rankings for the first time ever as they claimed the 11th ranking

The Penticton Lakers have also secured a top spot at 14.

Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary, which plays in the AA division, have moved up a single spot from last week’s rankings and are now ranked fourth in the province.

READ MORE: Okanagan high schools get top 10 nods in early volleyball rankings

The B.C. high school volleyball championships start in late November.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

Video celebrates the life and achievements of the Shuswap’s Mr. Hockey

Sicamous residents feel violated following string of property crimes

Incidents of trespassing, theft from vehicles, break and enter spur talk of vigilantism

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Speed limit reduction denied on South Shuswap road

Petitioners will be monitoring, hoping drivers respect unofficial 40 km/h speed limit

Salmon Arm city staff agreeable to cell tower proposed for Canoe

Rogers Communications plans to install 20-metre tower by parking lot near mill

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the rise

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie, George Elliot remain in top 5, Penticton moving up

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Vernon sisters turn t-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusable bags

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

Most Read