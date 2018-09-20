Los Angeles Kings’ Tanner Pearson, second right, checks Vancouver Canucks’ Chris Tanev, right, as Los Angeles’ Tyler Toffoli (73) and Vancouver’s Tyler Motte (64) look for the puck during the first period of a pre-season NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday September 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Horvat leads Canucks to 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

Vancouver dumps L.A. in NHL pre-season contest

VANCOUVER — Bo Horvat put up two goals in regulation and another in the shootout as his Vancouver Canucks beat the L.A. Kings 4-3 on Thursday in pre-season play.

Nikolay Goldobin scored the shootout winner while Sven Baertschi put up Vancouver’s third goal in regular time.

Tanner Pearson, Emerson Etem and Adrian Kempe all scored for the Kings in regulation.

Kings goalie Jack Campbell stopped 22 of Vancouver’s 23 shots in the first two periods, before he was relieved by Peter Budaj, who turned away 7-of-9.

Vancouver netminder Jacob Markstrom stopped 29-of-32 shots.

The Canucks opened the scoring near the end of the first when Elias Pettersson got the puck along the boards on a power play.

The 19-year-old Swedish rookie made a slick between-the-legs pass to Baertschi, who connected with Horvat in front of the net.

The 23-year-old centre buried the pass and Pettersson chalked up his second assist of the pre-season.

The Kings responded by tallying three goals in the second period.

Early in the frame, a battle in front of the Vancouver goal ended with L.A. winger Kempe poking the puck in past Markstrom, who was sprawled out between the pipes.

Pearson doubled the Kings lead midway through the period, collecting a crisp pass in the centre lane and firing it directly into Vancouver’s net.

Etem notched L.A.’s third goal of the night, redirecting a hard shot by Alec Martinez in past Markstrom.

RELATED: Fresh-faced Flames fend off Canucks

The Canucks got back within one five minutes into the final period, when Tyler Motte got a pass off to Horvat, who went 2-on-1 with Goldobin. Horvat stayed patient and snapped a hard wrist shot in past Budaj to make it 3-2.

With just over four minutes to go in the game, Vancouver’s power play struck again.

The Canucks stayed patient, passing around the edges until Pettersson saw Horvat open down low and made his move. Horvat collected the pass and immediately fired it off to Baertschi in front of the net. The left winger sniped a quick shot past Budaj, tying the game.

Overtime saw a flurry of excitement, including a strong penalty kill by the Canucks, but no score.

The Canucks have four exhibition games left, all on the road. They’ll start with a visit to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Los Angeles Kings’ Tanner Pearson (70) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, during the first period of a pre-season NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday September 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen, left, is checked by Los Angeles Kings’ Adrian Kempe, of Sweden, during the first period of a pre-season NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday September 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previous story
Super cycling in Shuswap

Just Posted

Salmon Arm library to undergo upgrades over the winter

New meeting space planned for Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch

Boil water notice lifted for Falkland

The boil water notice for the Falkland Water System has been rescinded

Man on scooter injured after being struck by semi on Trans-Canada Highway

Sicamous resident suffers non-life-threatening injuries, charges pending for semi driver

North Okanagan-Shuswap fundraiser delivers for charities

Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s Fuel Good Day raises $10,000 in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm landfill accepts used oil and anti-freeze for recycling

Partnership with Oil Management Association opens recycling opportunities

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Horvat leads Canucks to 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

Vancouver dumps L.A. in NHL pre-season contest

Shuswap Idol sees talented contestants compete at Salmon Arm Fair

Once again musical acts at annual fair are a big hit with audiences

Column: Kore-eda legal thriller keeps you guessing

Cinemaphile/Joanne Sargent

Letter: Writer’s point lost to insults

Re Sept. 14 Market News Viewpoint by T.W. Pausche: “I’ll make it… Continue reading

Letter: Highway 1 needs fixing immediately

Are you satisfied with the progress on improving the Trans-Canada Highway through… Continue reading

Letter: Solve crisis rather than polarize people

Re: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down I am… Continue reading

Letter: Grumbling about taxes while BC burns

I appreciate Mr. Fletcher’s column on carbon pricing. We need to talk… Continue reading

Family participates in Salmon Arm Terry Fox run for boy in Abbotsford

Jacob Bredenhof, 13, was diagnosed with the same type of cancer Terry Fox had.

Most Read