Ice Breakers medal at Coyote Cup

Jack Isaac of the Salmon Arm Icebreakers speeds around the short-track speed skating oval set up at the Shaw Centre. Isaac took silver at the recent Coyote Cup races in Kamloops. -file photo

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers Speed Skating Club had great results at the Coyote Cup held in Kamloops on Jan. 26.

Racing to gold medals were Ila and Paige Isaac, and Nathan Bastiaansen.

Silver medals were awarded to Jack Isaac, Phoenix Nash, Maddy Feist, Lincoln Thurgood, Corbin Coubrough, Peter Ely and Keegan Isaac.

Brighton Irwin won bronze, with skaters Hudson Irwin and Mackenzie Keating winning iron for their fourth-place finishes.

Devyn Hughes and Callie Belway won copper medals for their fifth-place finishes.

Moving on to compete at the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championship is Nathan Bastiaansen, Phoenix Nash, and Ila Isaac. They will be joining teammates Aila Norlin, Jack Isaac and Maddy Feist at the provincial event held in Abbotsford on March 3-4.

Next for the Ice Breakers is the Interior Funale in Vernon on Feb. 10.