In photos and video: Sicamous Strength Festival well attended

The Sicamous Strength Festival was well attended by athletes and onlookers.
Competitors had a busy day of competitions in hammer throwing, a fire truck pull, dead lifting and other historically Scottish weight challenges.
Also at the festival were food trucks, a beer garden and outdoor archery tag.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Jessie Campbell in the deadlift competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Miranda Meade at the weight for height competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Scott Campbell in the weight for heigh competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Rob Sabo watches his hammer soar through the air at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Jessie Campbell prepares for his dead lift at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Rob Sabo at the weight for height competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Justin Wallace at the weight for height competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)