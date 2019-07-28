Adam Drummond seconds from releasing his hammer into the air at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos and video: Sicamous Strength Festival well attended

The Sicamous Strength Festival was well attended by athletes and onlookers.

Competitors had a busy day of competitions in hammer throwing, a fire truck pull, dead lifting and other historically Scottish weight challenges.

Also at the festival were food trucks, a beer garden and outdoor archery tag.

Jessie Campbell in the deadlift competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Miranda Meade at the weight for height competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Scott Campbell in the weight for heigh competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rob Sabo watches his hammer soar through the air at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jessie Campbell prepares for his dead lift at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rob Sabo at the weight for height competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Justin Wallace at the weight for height competition at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

