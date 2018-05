Over 500 cyclists pushed themselves to see how many laps of the South Canoe trails they could finish

Dennis Robinson is plainly enjoying himself as he makes a sharp banked turn near the finish line of the Salty Dog Enduro on Sunday, May 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Six consecutive hours on the trails is a long time, but the mountain bikers who competed in the Salty Dog Enduro made it look easy.

Over 500 cyclists pushed themselves to see how many laps of the course running through the South Canoe trails they could complete before the six hours was over.

