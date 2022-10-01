Josh Nadeau leads Penticton Vees to perfect September in 6-1 triumph over Salmon Arm

Penticton has won 19 straight games, dating back to last year’s playoff run

The Penticton Vees used a multi-point performance from Josh Nadeau on Friday night, Sept. 30, in a 6-1 victory against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Photo- Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

For the fourth time in as many years, the Penticton Vees have started a B.C. Hockey League with a 3-0-0-0 record.

Penticton used a three-point effort from Josh Nadeau to defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday night, Sept. 30, ending the month with a perfect record.

The Vees have won 19 straight games, dating back to last year’s playoff run.

Nadeau’s brother, Bradly, along with Brett Moravec, Ryan Hopkins, and Josh Niedermayer all had multi-point games during the team’s Friday night road showdown in the Shuswap.

The Vees have allowed just three goals through their first trio of games this season, defeating Trail, Cranbrook and Salmon Arm in succession.

Penticton goaltender Luca Di Pasquo faced just 14 shots, with Isaac Lambert scoring the lone Silverbacks goal.

The Nadeau brothers were joined by Billy Norcross, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Aydar Suniev and Brett Moravec as the Vees’ goal scorers.

Just like the previous two 2022-2023 tilts, Penticton controlled the second half of the game by scoring six times in the final 40 minutes while outshooting Salmon Arm 30-8.

An Interior Conference Finals rematch from the 2022 postseason goes Saturday night when the Vees meet the West Kelowna Warriors at Royal LePage Place. Both Okanagan squads have started the new campaign undefeated.

The game will be broadcasted on Bounce 800 AM.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

