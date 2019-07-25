KARATE ATHLETES Members of Taneda Karate Dojo will compete at the Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships this weekend in Penticton. This is the first time the event will be in the South Okanagan. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

Karate athletes will be in the South Okanagan this weekend for the 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships.

The tournament will take place July 26 to 28 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

READ ALSO: Davis wins gold in karate at B.C. Winter Games

Taneda Dojo has 103 athletes from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton competing at the triennial event. This is the first time that the Okanagan has hosted the competition.

The youngest competitors are six years old, while the oldest, in the Masters Division, are over 50.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan FC squeaks into playoffs despite loss at final home game

Just Posted

North Shuswap man reports waking up to find chainsaw at neck

Chase RCMP find people drinking alcohol, no evidence of reported assault

Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn wanted for possession of property obtained by crime

Update: Highway 1 reopen following collision at 97B intersection

Alberta man seriously injured after motorcycle collides with pickup truck

Salmon Arm compost program shows initial success

More than 30 tons of food waste diverted from landfill over first two weeks

Memorial skateboard competition in Salmon Arm gets green light

City council approves use of skatepark for event in honour of Josh Hunter

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Former South Okanagan lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Care costs for 42 horses seized in Okanagan now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen talks life, photography, rock ‘n’ roll

You may not be familiar with his name, but you’re surely familiar with his work

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Most Read