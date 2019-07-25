Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

KARATE ATHLETES Members of Taneda Karate Dojo will compete at the Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships this weekend in Penticton. This is the first time the event will be in the South Okanagan. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Karate athletes will be in the South Okanagan this weekend for the 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships.

The tournament will take place July 26 to 28 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Taneda Dojo has 103 athletes from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton competing at the triennial event. This is the first time that the Okanagan has hosted the competition.

The youngest competitors are six years old, while the oldest, in the Masters Division, are over 50.

