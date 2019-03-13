Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

It was a 5-0 shutout victory for the Kelowna Chiefs as they defeated the Summerland Steam in the fourth game of a best of seven playoff series on Tuesday evening.

The game, at the Summerland Arena, is part of the division finals in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Chiefs finished the regular season in first place, while the Steam were in second place in regular season action.

Scoring opened at 4:33 in the first period when Brody Dale scored for the Chiefs, assisted by Devin Sutton and Kayson Gallant.

RELATED: Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

RELATED: Summerland Steam lose to Kelowna Chiefs

In the second period, Jordan Lowry scored at 10:06, assisted by Ryan Stack.

Tyler Love added a power play goal at 2:55, with assists by Lowry and Myles Mattila.

In the third period, Lane Pattison, assisted by Stack, added a Kelowna goal at 6:21.

Sutton supplied the final goal, unassisted, at 5:27.

The Chiefs lead the series three games to one.

The next action in the series is on Thursday, March 14 at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Additional games, if needed, will be at the Summerland Arena on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and at the Rtland Arena in Kelowna on Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets look for a win

Just Posted

Plan for Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection to be unveiled in spring

Ministry working on design to improve safety at dangerous crossing

Highway 97A rock slide a worrisome reminder

Swansea Point residents all-too-familiar with destructive debris and flooding

Number of animal-related vehicle collisions higher in region

ICBC stats show Southern Interior sees more accidents involving animals than other parts of province

Mobile home park denied after marathon hearing

City council hears impassioned speeches both for and against rezoning of Canoe property

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine on the way today

In Kelowna, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7 C.

Most Read