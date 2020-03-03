North Okanagan Knights forward Kevin-Thomas Walters (left) moves in on Kelowna defenceman Nathan Christensen in KIJHL playoff action at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. The Chiefs dumped North Okanagan 6-1 Tuesday, March 3, to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Bill Ohlhausen Divisional semifinal. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Kelowna Chiefs thump North Okanagan Knights to take commanding series lead

KIJHL: Chiefs score 6-1 playoff win Tuesday in Armstrong; lead best-of-seven divisional semi 3-1

Two goals in each period propelled the visiting Kelowna Chiefs to a convincing 6-1 win over the North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey league playoff action before 170 fans Tuesday, March 3, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Chiefs lead the best-of-seven Bill Ohlhausen Division semifinal 3-1, and can wrap up the series Thursday at home at the Rutland Arena. A Knights victory would force Game 6 Friday back at Nor-Val.

Kayson Gallant and Patrick Reynolds scored in the first period for Kelowna, who led 2-0 after 20 minutes. Gallant scored his second early in the middle frame to extend the lead to 3-0 before Adam Volansky got the Knights on the board shortly afterward.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs take series lead on North Okanagan Knights

Logan Keating’s unassisted shorthanded goal at 14:25 made it 4-1 Chiefs heading into the third period.

Marshall Porteous and Porter Dawson scored in the final frame to support goalie Braeden Mitchell, who made 24 saves. Sean Kanervisto stopped 27 shots in 50 minutes of work for the Knights before giving way to back-up Caedon Bellmann, who stopped all seven shots he faced.

The Princeton Posse advanced to the divisional final, beating Summerland 5-4 to sweep the Steam four straight.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slumping Vancouver Canucks missing three key players at practice

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP seek to arm residents with information to curtail crime

Local detachment sees increase in calls for service, thefts from vehicles

Salmon Arm RCMP investigate break in followed by overdose

Prescription drugs stolen in incident at downtown business

VIDEO: Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police say warrant for arrest related to parole violations.

Column: Family flees conflict in Syria, now thriving in Salmon Arm

Welcome Shuswap by Linda Franklin, Shuswap Immigrant Services Society

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

Kelowna Chiefs thump North Okanagan Knights to take commanding series lead

KIJHL: Chiefs score 6-1 playoff win Tuesday in Armstrong; lead best-of-seven divisional semi 3-1

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Earlier departures, later arrivals coming for South Okanagan airport

Starting in May the Air Canada Jazz service between Penticton and Vancouver will change

Body armour, weapons and illicit drugs seized in police raid on Kelowna home

Ten people were taken into custody after RCMP search property Feb. 28

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

Most Read