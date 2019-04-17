Team Canada members swept the first rock of the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship. Photo: Rob Balsdon

Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curling championships

It will be the 4th time Kelowna has hosted a world championships

The world curling championships are returning to Kelowna.

The Kelowna Curling Club will host the world mixed doubles and senior curling championships from April 18 t0 25 next year, and it will serve as an Olympic qualifier.

Kelowna has hosted three championships in the past with the world women’s championships in 1986, the world juniors in 2002, and the world mixed in 2018.

Kelowna Curling Club manager Jock Tyre said they’re happy to host again.

“The Kelowna Curling Club is very proud to have been given an opportunity to showcase our club and city to the curling world,” Tyre said in a news release. “Our world class volunteers did such an amazing job with the 2018 world mixed that it makes us feel very prepared to step it up a notch with the world seniors and mixed doubles.”

Tyre said he’s worked hard to get the championships back to Kelowna.

“People aren’t aware with how important we are. We get curlers from all over the world, and they go ‘look at the size of this place.’ There’s gonna be 480 extra people here for nine days. That what excites me. I love Kelowna, we’re a great place to come and we’re a great curling community.”

READ MORE: Kelowna gearing up for 55+ BC Games

READ MORE: Netflix fame for Kelowna curler Pat Ryan

Over 60 teams will compete at the 2020 championships, as fans and supporters will flood Kelowna, as the host nation Canada, is the reigning mixed doubles championships. Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won the first ever Olympic missed doubles curling gold medals in 2018.

“Tourism Kelowna is proud to support the winning bid for the world mixed doubles and seniors curling championships 2020,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, Tourism Kelowna’s president and CEO in a news release.

“We look forward to welcoming the athletes and curling fans to the Okanagan next April.”

READ MORE: Kelowna named No. 1 mid-size Canadian city for sport hosting

The 2018 championships generated $1.21 million in economic impact for the province.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Secondary Golds undefeated to start the Rugby 7’s season
Next story
Okanagan curler joining world champs – one event only

Just Posted

Bulky packaging number-one complaint for cannabis retailer

Green Canoe Cannabis owner says suppliers want to see less packaging, sooner than later

Funding enables enhancement of early-years services

Salmon Arm and Sorrento to see additional support for children under six and their families

Dogs can stay on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail until April 30

Prohibition of dogs has been moved two weeks later this year to coincide with bird nesting

Imperial Oil plans to sell former 7-Eleven site in Salmon Arm

Environment ministry must okay plans to ensure contaminated soil remediated

Salmon Arm churches respond to shooting

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association response team visits with community

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

Okanagan entrepreneur to face Dragons

Back to Earth scheduled for Dragon’s Den

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Summerland artist to discuss creative challenges

Danielle Krysa, a Summerland resident, is known for her teaching about creativity

Most Read