Kelowna residents stay active amid freezing conditions

With the right layers, it is possible to stay active in all conditions

Despite fridged temperatures dipping down to -20 C during the last week of December, cross country skiing remains a popular outdoor activity for Kelowna residents.

Telemark Nordic Club general manager Mike Edwards says that their cross-country ski and snowshoe trails are perfect for staying active on frigid days.

“You’re out of the wind, in the woods and working hard,” says Edwards.

Trees offer protection from the wind on cold days (Britt Bailey)

Managing to stay warm in the freezing temperatures while working up a sweat can be challenging. Edwards suggests dressing in layers, pairing a sweat-wicking base layer with additional insulating and wind-proof layers for easy transitions between ski and snack time. It is important to remember to protect your eyes, even in the winter, says Edwards. The bright glare from the snow and frosty wind can harm naked eyeballs. Wear a small pack to store extra layers and water to keep your winter adventure going for longer.

You don’t need to own any special gear, says Edwards. Outdoor explorers can rent all necessary ski and snowshoe gear from the lodge at the Telemark Nordic Club.

Enjoy Kelowna’s colder than usual winter (Britt Bailey)

