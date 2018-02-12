Kelowna’s Ransom 28th in Olympic pursuit

Kelowna athlete and Vernon’s Emma Lunder two Canadians in the field early Monday

Julia Ransom of Kelowna took part in her second event at the Pyeongchang Olympics. - Image: olympic.ca

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom finished in the top half of the field early Monday morning at the Pyeongchang Olympics, competing in her second event of the Olympic games in the sport of biathlon.

Ransom was one of four Canadians in the field in the women’s 10km pursuit, finishing 28th out of 60 women competing.

She completed the event in 33.38.10, missing one of the four targets and finishing 3:03 behind gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany.

Also in the field was Vernon’s Emma Lunder, who had four penalties and finished in 36:52.1 in 53rd spot.

Ransom will also compete in the women’s 15km individual (Feb. 14), the mixed relay (Feb. 20) and the women’s 4 x 6 relay (Feb. 22).

She had two top 10’s in the 2017-18 World Cup season with a ninth-place finish in the 15km individual event in Oestersund, Sweden and matched that result in the 7.5km sprint in Oberhof, Germany, shooting clean both times.

