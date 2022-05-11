Lake Country athletes look to skate into Team Canada sweaters

A pair of Lake Country athletes are among Hockey Canada’s invitees to the U-18 women’s showcase to fill out the upcoming World Championship roster.

Earlier this year, 17-year olds Jade Iginla and Brooke Disher were both invited to the same showcase before the World Championships were postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

With cancellations over the last few years, this will be the first international competition at the U-18 level for the first time since Jan. 2020.

The showcase camp will take place from May 24-29 and feature intersquad games on the 27th and 28th at WinSport Arena at the Markin McPhail Centre in Calgary. The final roster will be named following the camp.

Both Iginla and Disher play for the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). This season, Disher finished second on the team with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 23 games.

Iginla collected 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games played.

Disher, a defenseman, has played for three teams over six seasons in the CSSHL. Over that time, she’s played in 126 games and collected 39 goals and 51 assists.

This season was Iginla’s first in the CSSHL. She is the daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.

In the fall, Disher will be playing for Boston University in Massachusetts. Iginla is committed to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island for the fall.

Team Canada is in group A for the tournament, along with Finland, Sweden and the United States and open the event on June 6 against Finland.

The U-18 women’s team is looking to win gold at the World Championships for the first time since 2019. Canada also won gold in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The World Championships will run from June 6-13 in Wisconsin.

