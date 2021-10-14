Larch Hills Nordic’s annual ski/board swap returns on Oct. 23

Event to be held at The Gathering Place, proof of vaccination required

The annual Larch Hills Nordics Ski and Board Swap returns on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 350 30th St. NE.

Items for the swap can be dropped off between 8 and 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Early drop offs are not being accepted this year at Skookum.

It will cost $1 per item entered into the swap and the club keeps 20 per cent of the selling price if it sells.

Only safe gear in working order will be accepted, including XC-skiing equipment, downhill skiing and boarding equipment and other outdoor winter sports gear.

Only payments by cash or cheque will be accepted.

In accordance with current B.C. public health orders, everyone attending the swap will need to be masked and show proof of vaccination at the door.

This is a volunteer-run community event and the Nordics appreciate the public’s cooperation in making it safe and enjoyable.

For more information, email Cam Brown at camgbrown@gmail.com.

