Larch Hills Nordics: Prizes offered for early membership registration

Larch Hills Nordic Society memberships are being sold for the 2021/2022 cross-country ski season.

Memberships can be purchased on Zone4.ca. Early membership pricing is available until Dec. 8, 2021 and is as follows: For skiing, $270 for families, $135 for individuals, $70 for youth 9-17, $70 for students 18-25 and $45 for children age 8 and under. For snowshoeing it’s $100 for a family and $50 per individual.

After Dec. 8, rates will increase for skiing by $30 per family, $15 per single adult, $10 per individual youth/student as well as individual snowshoeing and by $5 per child, and by $20 for family snowshoeing.

Those who purchase memberships early will be eligible to win some great draw prizes, including tickets to this year’s Caravan Farm Theatre winter show.

E-transfer is available again this year for payment – follow instructions at the end of the payment page.

Jackrabbit prices are set to increase on Nov 1. Registration for Jackrabbits will close when the program is full or on Nov 25, whichever comes first, and people are encouraged to register early to avoid disappointment.

For more information, visit skilarchhills.ca.

