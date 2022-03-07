Lumby’s Leach sixth in Paralympics’ super combined ski race

Logan Leach, youngest Team Canada member at 19, and guide Julien Petit continue to impress

Lumby’s Logan Leach (right) and guide Julien Petit finished sixth in Monday’s men’s super combined visually impaired race at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. (paralympic.ca photo)

Lumby’s Logan Leach keeps moving up the final standings.

After placing seventh in his Paralympics debut in Para Alpine Skiing in Beijing, the 19-year-old visually impaired athlete finished sixth, along with guide Julien Petit, in the men’s super combined vision impaired race Monday, March 7.

Leach and Petit return to the slopes on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. Pacific time, competing for a podium spot in the men’s giant slalom.

Leach’s teammate, Mac Marcoux and his guide, Tristan Rodgers, announced they are withdrawing from the rest of the Beijing Paralympics after Marcoux suffered a lower-body injury during a crash on Day 2.

In Para Nordic Skiing, Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie won the gold medal in the women’s 15-kilometre classic, the second gold of her Paralympic skiier. The 21-year-old Wilkie returns to action Monday night, March 7, in the women’s 10-km biathlon standing race at 8 p.m. Pacific.

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada experienced their first loss in wheelchair curling Monday morning against Sweden by a final score of 6-3. However, they did pocket another win Sunday night over the United States with a score of 7-4.

Forrest – searching for a fourth consecutive Paralympics medal – and Canada (4-1) don’t have much time to lament the defeat. The round-robin continues with two games Tuesday in China. Canada will play South Korea (1-3) at 5:35 p.m. Pacific Monday, March 7, followed by a match with Slovakia (2-2) which starts at 3:35 a.m. Pacific Tuesday, March 8.

