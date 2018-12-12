Midget tier three, female bantam Silverbacks play weekend games

The Rona Silverbacks tier three midget team travelled to Merritt for an away game on Sunday against the Centennials.

It took the Silverbacks just 15 seconds to get on the board in this one, with David Kline scoring off the assist from Sammy Lerose, who beat a Merritt defender to the puck behind the net and fed it out front. Salmon Arm would go up by two points in the first, with Lane Bull beating the Merritt goalie with a top-corner shot.

Merritt would get one back early in the second, but that seemed to spark the Silverbacks, as they poured shot after shot at the opposing netminder. He held his own until Lerose hammered in a third rebound, point blank. Just a minute later, Connor Kociuba took a pass from Tyson Sessa that would give the Backs a two goal lead.

The Centennials’ inability to clear the front of the net was their undoing, as Kline would get his second goal of the night midway through the third. Merritt would attempt a comeback as they scored a few minutes later, but Caden Dehoog would rip a backhand from a tough angle to give Salmon Arm a 6-2 lead. The Silverbacks continued to pour it on deep in the third, as Scott Rokosh would fire off his ‘Rokosh howitzer’ past the weary Merritt goaltender to give Salmon Arm a 7-2 victory.

Bantam female vs Kelowna

Salmon Arm’s female bantam A Silverbacks welcomed the Kelowna Rockets to the Shaw Centre on the weekend, taking a 4-3 loss to the visitors

The Rockets had all the jump early, and quickly set the home team on their heels with a pair of goals in the first. Salmon Arm got some life early in the second as Parker Davidson would open the scoring for the Silverbacks, with a wrist shot from the top of the circle.

Kelowna would restore their lead a few minutes later, but Davidson would get the Silverbacks to within one point with another goal off a wrist shot. Salmon Arm would tie it up later in the period, Kaisy Huber scoring with a top-corner rocket on the power play, assisted by Natasha Kociuba. The teams would trade chances in the third, before Kelowna scored a late 3rd period goal to seal the victory.

Submitted by Peter Kociuba