British Columbia will be well represented at the 2018 Paralympics in South Korea.(Facebook/@CDNParalympics)

Nearly half of Canada’s Paralympic team has ties to B.C.

24 of the 55 athletes either live, train or were born in British Columbia

The Canadian Paralympic Team is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang, and nearly half of them have a connection to British Columbia.

There will be 24 athletes affiliated with B.C. including Mel Pemble, who started her journey at the 2014 BC Winter Games and went on to compete at the 2015 Canada Winter Games. After first being nominated to the Canadian Para-Alpine Ski Development Team at age 16, Pemble has been training at the Canadian Sport School in Victoria in both para-alpine and para-cycling. She also hopes to compete at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“It is an exciting time to be a British Columbian athlete,” says Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “So many of our athletes have been given the opportunity to follow their dreams of competing at the highest level, on the world stage. We wish our Paralympians the best of luck – and will be cheering them on – as they represent us in PyeongChang.”

Following the 2015 Canada Games in Prince George, the Province of B.C. announced the Northern Sport Accessibility Initiative, a three-year pilot project to expand access to sport and recreation for people with disabilities living in Northern B.C. This year three of B.C.’s Paralympians also competed at the 2015 Canada Games including Ethan Hess, Emily Young and Pemble.

READ MORE: Canada aiming to top the 16 medals won in Sochi

“These athletes are true inspirations for all Canadians, each with their own incredible story of perseverance and dedication,” said Canadian Sport Institute Pacific CEO Wendy Pattenden. “We are privileged to work with them and are sure they will continue the terrific success that Team Canada had in February in PyeongChang.”

Of British Columbia’s 24 athletes, 22 of them benefitted from CSI Pacific and/or PacificSport services in the past year. CSI will also be sending a strength and conditioning coach to the Games to work with the Para-Alpine team.

Some of these athletes may also make their way into the BC Sports Hall of Fame, like B.C. Paralympic silver and gold medalist Josh Dueck, who is being inducted later this year.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks fall 1-0 to Vernon Vipers in final playoff game

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks fall 1-0 to Vernon Vipers in final playoff game

A tense game decided in overtime seals the ‘Backs playoff hopes

Search for Ryan Shtuka goes on

Salmon Arm woman and her dog volunteer at Sun Peaks Resort

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

BC Hockey overseeing ‘N-Word’ investigation

Provincial organization looking into alleged use of racial slur.

Doctors wanted in the Shuswap

District of Sicamous effort may soon pay off

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

Body discovered at Kamloops pulp mill

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

South Okanagan cop chided in not-guilty verdict for youth sex assault

No police notes, no DNA test and no chance for girl to identify or absolve alleged assaulter until pre-trial

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Most Read