West Kelowna’s Lynden Lakovic is one of four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended indefinitely pending a WHL investigation. (@MJWARRIORS/Twitter)

Nephew of former NHLer from the Okanagan suspended from WHL indefinitely

Lynden Lakovic is one of four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended, pending investigation

A member of the Moose Jaw Warriors from Kelowna, along with three of his teammates were suspended indefinitely over the weekend for causes unknown.

Lynden Lakovic and his teammates Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, and Marek Howell were all suspended indefinitely, pending an investigation, by the Western Hockey League (WHL) on Saturday night (Feb. 11). The league is looking into if the players violated the league’s Standard of Conduct policies as well as their team rules.

While the investigation stays quiet, it has been reported that the Moose Jaw police “have been made aware” of the situation, according to Katie Strang of The Athletic.

Both Lakovic and Howell are 16 years old while Wanner is 19 and an Edmonton Oilers prospect. Ungar is 21 years old. Moose Jaw currently sits fourth in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a record of 33-17-0-3.

Lakovic played for the RINK Hockey Academy’s U15 program in 2020-21 and played two games for the West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL) in 2021-22. On Dec. 9, 2021, the West Kelowna native was taken in the second round of the WHL Draft by the Moose Jaw Warriors. In his WHL career, he has two goals and five assists in 38 career games.

He is also the nephew of former NHL player Sasha Lakovic, who resided in West Kelowna after his playing career but died at 45 years old from brain cancer in 2017.

