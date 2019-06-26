Kelowna hockey star Josh Gorges welcomes other hockey stars for the 2018 Homebase Tournament Charity Game. The tournament returns this Canada Day weekend. Photo - Jon Adrian

NHL stars return to Okanagan for charity slo-pitch game

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Chairty Tournament returns June 28 in Kelowna

NHL stars are returning to Kelowna to trade in hockey sticks for baseball bats to support a local charity.

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament returns this Canada Day weekend and it’s bringing out the stars for an all-star match to raise funds for the KGH Foundation’s JoAnna’s House.

Hosted by former Kelowna Rockets Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau, the tournament hopes to build off its inaugural year in 2018 and beat the $117,385 donation from last year.

READ MORE: Kelowna marathoner bests former Canucks at Vancouver race

READ MORE: Inaugural NHL Slo-Pitch Tournament a big hit

The charity all-star game kicks off Friday night at Elks Stadium. Current and former NHL stars who’ll look to hit dingers instead of hip-checks this weekend include Shea Webber, Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher, Karl Alzner, Joe Morrow, Brayden Schenn, Luke Schenn and Jordin Tootoo.

JoeAnna’s House is a home-away-from-home service for families travelling for care at Kelowna General Hospital. The tournament is supported by the hometown stars and other NHL-ers, as well as with a day-long co-ed tournament filled with avid slo-pitch players from across the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Big West Wrestling added to Westside Daze

Autographs, 50/50 and auctions will also be available to raise funds for JoeAnna’s House. The tournament gets started at 4:30 p.m. with the all-star game at 6:30 p.m. Information and tickets can be found at kghfoundation.com/homebase.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snapshot: Soccer splendour
Next story
Summerland Orca Swim Club holds fundraising events

Just Posted

Inaugural White Lake Triathlon hits the ground running

85 competitors take part in community family friendly event

Increased hours comes with relocation of Sicamous recycling depot

Residents will be able to recycle bottles and other household items at one location starting July 2

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Salmon Arm to step up enforcement on water use

City encouraging conservation with Shuswap Lake levels below 2015 lows

Big red treble clef proposed for downtown plaza in Salmon Arm

Idea is to pay tribute to artisans in the community

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious Rutland car fire as targeted incident of arson

A family who raised their voice against the McCurdy Road house has car torched, is it connected?

Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says 300 people waitlisted for supportive housing

Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in North Okanagan

Concerned citizen spots male sleeping in car in residential area

Still months of investigation left into South Okanagan murders

Penticton came to a standstill on April 15, when John Brittain allegedly shot and killed four people

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Chase student tops Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser

KTW Kamloops This Week The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope for… Continue reading

Action imperative on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Chief commissioner into national inquiry encourages governments, private sector to act

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

Most Read