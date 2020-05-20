Vernon’s freshest blue flow trail is well underway in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. The North Okanagan Cycling Society has received $22,900 from Kal Rotary to help complete the blue-level trail that will be called Middle of Somewhere. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)

North Okanagan Cycling Society to complete Kal Park trail

Middle of Somewhere will be a four-kilometre, blue-level trail; Kal Rotary donates to project

Trail development at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park will continue now that BC Parks are reopened.

Thanks to a nearly $23,000 donation to the North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS) from Kal Rotary, a new mountain bike trail named Middle of Somewhere will be constructed.

It’s a four-kilometre long, blue-level trail for intermediate to advanced mountain bikers.

“On behalf of NOCS members, I would like to thank the Kal Rotary members as well as donors of the annual (Kal Rotary) Dream Auction for their support of this new trail,” said NOCS president Brett Woods. “Coincidentally, the timing of the grant has allowed us [NOCS] to put a small, local business to work and give mountain bikers something to look forward to in the fall of 2020.”

The lower section will be a blue flow trail with berms, rollers, jumps and some optional features, whereas the upper section will be a darker blue mixing technical features and flow trail.

“Kal Park is an excellent example of a stacking loop system allowing mountain bikers to progress through trails of their ability before they can access trails with a higher degree of difficulty,” said Woods.

Woods also noted that the new trail will be popular with locals and visitors alike.

NOCS has worked closely with BC Parks to move this project forward. The trail was partially cleared by volunteers in the fall of 2019 and work continues by local trail builder, Cam Sorensen of Contour Trails, who has built many of the trails at SilverStar and Predator Ridge.

The projected total cost of Middle of Somewhere is $40,343. Planned completion of the trail is fall 2020.

Providing positive experiences for mountain bikers in the North Okanagan, NOCS builds, maintains, advocates for and rides trails. The society organizes a variety of mountain bike programs and events and in 2019 had more than 1,000 members.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Cycling Society looks forward to mountain bike season


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands of varsity athletes in limbo as universities grapple with COVID-19

Just Posted

Column: New strategies needed for recovery from pandemic

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Six-storey 25-unit residential development proposed for Salmon Arm

Developer asks for three variances to be considered at a hearing on May 25

Nuisance mosquito control program in Scotch Creek vetoed this year

Regional district states Little Shuswap Lake Band and BC Parks don’t want it on land, parks

WATCH: Shuswap pet rescue society creates happy ending for five feral felines

Volunteer group could use food, donations for its work helping vulnerable cats and dogs

Share a good news story and possibly win $1,000

Share a good news story with the Salmon Arm Observer and Do Some Good to win money

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Several murder trials facing delays in Kelowna courts during pandemic

The alteration of court procedures amid the pandemic has caused the delay of several high-profile cases in the region

COVID-19: Okanagan art gallery’s major event goes virtual

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts still a go, online, in support of gallery

Column: Case of mistaken identity provides brief boost to ego

Great Outdoors by James Murray

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

North Okanagan Cycling Society to complete Kal Park trail

Middle of Somewhere will be a four-kilometre, blue-level trail; Kal Rotary donates to project

Meals for Truckers to support several BC communities

The initiative bring meals, along with portable wash facilities, to card locks in locations of truckers

Snapshot: Back in play

Buzz of activity returns to reopened city park

Okanagan’s Fintry Park gate house flooded

Park users will have to do some wading

Most Read