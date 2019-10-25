North Zone Kings win one of two games against Thompson Zone Blazers

Next up, Kings to face off against South Zone Knights

After one win, one loss to the Thompson Zone Blazers, the North Zone Bantam Kings will move on to play against the South Zone Knights the weekend of Oct. 26-27. (Photo submitted)

The North Zone Kings came away with one loss and one win in two regular season games in Enderby last weekend.

Held in Enderby on Oct. 19-20, the North Zone Kings started off with a 4-2 win on Saturday and a 5-1 loss Sunday versus the Thompson Zone Blazers.

In the first game, the teams entered the third period tied at two goals by Oscar Mayes and Nathan Mayes, both assisted by Erik Pastro. The Kings broke the tie in the third period with another goal by Oscar Mayes set up by Riley Cormier. Then for insurance, the Kings added a power play by Maddux Martin from Jaxon Haddath and Cormier. The last goal of the game was scored by Matthew Kuhnlein.

The re-match on Sunday was a penalty-filled affair. The Kings could only manage one goal against the strong Thompson goaltending. The lone goal was scored by Oscar Mayes set up by Erik Pastro and Riley Cormier.

The Kings travel to Penticton the weekend of Oct. 26-27 to take on the South Zone Knights.

