(File photo)

Okanagan College baseball player hits for the cycle

Two Coyotes take home weekly awards

The Okanagan College Coyotes completed week one of the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) season with a couple of awards.

After being the only team to open the season 4-0 over the weekend, McCoy Pearce was named Player of the Week and pitcher Chris Wyslobocki was named Pitcher of the Week.

Pearce batted .632 (12-19) with one double, two triples, one home run, ten RBIs, four runs, and two walks. In the second game of the season, Pearce accomplished the rare feat of hitting for the cycle in a 10-0 win over Edmonton. That game only lasted seven innings because the league’s mercy rule came into effect. He currently leads the league in batting average and RBIs.

Wyslobocki in his start against Edmonton threw eight scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 13 batters. His 13 strikeouts leads the league.

The Coyotes are back in action this weekend when they welcome to Vancouver Island Mariners to Elks Stadium for four games. They’ll play one game Friday night, two games on Saturday, and one on Sunday.

First pitch for Friday night’s game is at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes complete four-game sweep of Edmonton to open CCBC season

READ MORE: Farmer’s four-point night leads West Kelowna to 2-1 series lead over Vernon

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballOkanagan

Previous story
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA men’s hoop title
Next story
Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser out with upper-body injury

Just Posted

Issac Riep of Canmore, Alta. finds the wood track more difficult than it looks as he rides one of the bikes from the Shuswap Children’s Association’s toy library around it during the 2019 Salty Street Fest. (File photo)
Salmon Arm organizers gearing up for 20th anniversary of Salty Dog Enduro

Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network’s Kari Wilkinson, Carmen Massey and Corryn Grayston share a moment together during the Tsuts’weye Wrap-Up Celebration event held March 29 at the Prestige Inn. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Celebration touches on successes of Shuswap entrepreneurial program for women

Salmon Arm's Cemetery trails. (File photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm dog owner ‘sickened by lack of consideration’ of other dog owners on city trails

Comedian Herb Dixon, aka "The Harley Guy," performs at the Salmar Classic on April 8. (Contributed)
Laugh without a ‘pass’ with Herb Dixon in Salmon Arm