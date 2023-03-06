Okanagan girls wrap up B.C. basketball tourney

Despite no Okanagan teams bringing home a banner, there was still plenty of story lines to follow at the 2023 B.C. Girls High School Provincial Basketball Championships that occurred over the weekend.
Four divisions (junior, AA, AAA, AAAA) crowned champions on Saturday, after four days of non-stop action at the Langley Events Centre.
Starting with the junior tournament, the 24-team draw saw Vernon Secondary Panthers (VSS) and Okanagan Mission (OKM) Huskies compete from the Okanagan. VSS would drop their opener, then rattle off two wins before losing their final match, against the G.W Graham Grizzlies, 46-42, to finish 18th.
The AA 16-team tournament had just a sole Okanagan representative, the Kalamalka Lakers from Coldstream. Seeded eighth, they were upset in the opening round, losing to the ninth ranked Abbotsford Traditional Titans. They then dispatched the Shas Ti Kelly Road Grizzlies 88-29 in their second match, before dropping a 67-58 decision to Brentwood College. In their final game of the tournament, the Lakers ended the season on a high note with a 62-44 victory over the Lambrick Park Pride.
The AAA draw saw the VSS Panthers and W.L Seaton Sonics in the tournament for the Okanagan. Unfortunately, both teams lost their first two games, leading to a battle between the two programs on Friday morning. VSS emerged victorious, 52-48. However, in the final matches for both teams, the Sonics defeated the Mark R. Isfeld Ice, 71-65, to end the season on a high note, while the Panthers lost, 63-37 to the John Oliver Jokers.
High school basketball action will continue this week, as it is the boys turn to take center stage. The A, AA, AAA and AAAA tournament get going Wednesday from the Langley Events Centre. To stay up-to-date on the tournaments, visit bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.
