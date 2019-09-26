Sun quarterback Alex Douglas prepares to make a play against the Valley Huskers at the Apple Bowl on Sept. 22. (Marissa Baecker - Shoot the Breeze)

Okanagan Sun clinch playoff spot, but season far from over

After a 40-0 win last weekend, the Sun face the undefeated Rams Saturday

The Okanagan Sun have booked a trip to the 2019 BCFC playoffs.

After a 40-0 win over the Valley Huskers last weekend, the Sun currently sit in the fourth and final playoff spot in the BC Football Conference.

But with only three games remaining, the foot can’t come off the gas pedal, says head coach Jamie Boreham.

“This is really good timing for us,” said Boreham.

“We needed a big win last week and these next three weeks will determine where we land in the playoffs.

“But this isn’t about clinching a playoff spot, we’re here to take a run at this league and win football games.

“We’ve been able to take the next step and close out our games.

“Now, we have to continue that because that’s whats needed in the playoffs.”

The next step for the Sun includes a rematch with the league-leading Langley Rams, who bested the Sun 14-10 in early September.

The Rams are undefeated this season and have a long history with the Sun, including a 39-7 win in last year’s BCFC playoff final.

“We’re playing the best team in the league. It’s our opportunity for us to see if we’re better than last time and if we can find a way to pull out a win,” said Boreham.

The Sun’s defence has given up only nine points in the last two games while the offence has scored 78 points.

“Our fate is on our hands. We have the opportunity to potentially host a playoff game on our home turf and we’re putting everything into winning this next week and we’ll go from there.”

Okanagan will play the top three teams in their last three games of the season — Langley, Vancouver Island Raiders and Westshore Rebels.

Winless against the top teams, the Sun’s offensive and defensive execution will be put to the test as the season concludes.

“We’ve been trying to find the puzzle pieces that fit properly all season,” said Boreham.

“The consistency from our quarterbacks and the run game have been the best thing.

“Our young guys are picking things up and are starting to contribute and we hope we can peak at the right time.”

